Farm loan waivers, GST weigh on states’ fiscal performance: RBI

Mumbai: Higher expenditure on salaries and farm loan waivers, coupled with a revenue shortfall due to GST implementation, led to a slippage of 0.35 per cent in states’ fiscal targets to 3.1 per cent in 2017-18, the RBI said today.

This is the third consecutive year when states have failed to meet their gross fiscal deficit (GFD) target, the central bank said, adding this happened despite expectations of higher devolution from the Centre.

For 2018-19, states are hoping for a 0.2% revenue surplus as against a revenue deficit of 0.4%, according to revised estimates, which will lead to an overall GFD of 2.6%, against 3.1% in 2017-18, it said.

At a country-wide level, farm loan waivers contributed to a third of the overall slippage, with a 0.05 per cent slippage of the overall 0.13% on revenue expenditure, the RBI said in its study on state finances based on state budgets.

The apex bank reiterated its concerns on the “moral hazard” of farm loan waivers, saying their record for improving productivity was “unproven”. Moreover, studies suggest that debt waivers have also led to a shift to informal sources of finance, it said, adding that they also possess a risk to inflation.

Starting with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2014, a slew of states, including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and now Karnataka, have announced farm loan waivers. In 2017-18, farm loan waivers touched 0.32% of the GDP as against budget estimates of 0.27%, it said, adding that more such moves were pending.

States that have announced waivers have also reported a decline in capital expenditure, it said, adding development has also been a casualty because of this.

“They (waivers) impact credit discipline, vitiate credit culture and dis-incentivise borrowers to repay loans, thus engendering moral hazard,” the study said. Hikes in salaries, mainly as a higher proportion of states implementing proposals in line with the Seventh Pay Commission’s recommendations, resulted in a 0.09% slippage on revenue expenditure. There was a 0.27% impact in the GFD on account of the revenue shortfall, and the study attributed this to implementation of the goods and services tax (GST).

“The decline in states’ tax revenues is essentially associated with the pending accounting issues related to GST implementation,” it said.

However, in his foreword, RBI’s executive director Michael Patra said that as the GST stabilises, it should boost states’ revenue capacity and support fiscal consolidation. He, however, asked states to be more cognisant on expenditure management in the future as “visible fiscal pressures” are emerging for several states on pay revisions, interest payments and farm loan waivers.

“Given debt sustainability concerns associated with rising market borrowings, improved efficiency of expenditures and fiscal marksmanship may be necessary to sustain growth while maintaining fiscal prudence,” he said.