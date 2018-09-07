Pakistan army chief rakes up Kashmir issue

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

New Delhi: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said he saluted the people of “India-occupied Kashmir”, saying they have “stood firm and are fighting bravely”, ANI news agency reported.

Bajwa’s comments came at a function to mark Defence Day, which commemorates the end of the 1965 war with India. India and Pakistan have fought four wars since independence from British rule in 1947.

“I salute the people of India-occupied Kashmir who have stood firm and are fighting bravely: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa,” a Twitter post by ANI said.

The comment is not going to go down well in India. According to the Press Trust of India news agency, Bajwa reaffirmed Islamabad’s support for “self-determination” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the same event, Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan, too, mentioned Kashmir in his speech and stressed upon world powers to play their role in stopping the alleged “Indian cruelty” in Kashmir. “The resolution of (the) Kashmir issue according to UN resolutions is indispensable,” Khan was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.

In a speech on 26 July, a day after the national polls in Pakistan, Khan had offered talks and improving trade ties with India but almost immediately went back to Pakistan’s familiar position of Kashmir being the “core issue” between the neighbours. “Kashmir is the core issue between the two countries and it should be resolved through talks,” he said, adding that the presence of the Indian Army in civilian areas of Kashmir led to human rights violations. New Delhi rejects Pakistan’s characterization of Jammu and Kashmir as the “core issue”, emphasizing instead Islamabad’s role in supporting, arming and training anti-India terrorists.

In a telephone conversation with Khan on 30 July, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his vision for peace in South Asia, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement. In another congratulatory message sent on 18 August, Modi had spoken of “constructive engagement with Pakistan,” which was widely construed as a move to resume peace overtures with Pakistan stalled since 2013 – though Indian officials denied any such move.

In other remarks, Khan said Pakistan would “not become part of a war of any other country (in future)... Our foreign policy will be in the best interest of the nation,” he said, apparently referring to the country’s involvement in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Pakistan was the ally of the United States during the Cold War as it fought the American war with the Soviet Union in Afghanistan. Khan also praised the Pakistani armed forces for combating terrorism. “No other nation has fought the war on terror like the Pakistan Army,” he said.