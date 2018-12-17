Govt to amend laws to allow banks, telecom firms to use Aadhaar

The Supreme Court had in September struck down a part of the controversial Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed Aadhaar’s use by corporate bodies by way of a contract. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: The government has decided to amend the Telegraph Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to let private entities like banks and telecom service providers to access Aadhaar as one of the ‘know your customer’ (KYC) methods. The amendments cleared by the Union cabinet on Monday proposes stringent penalty provisions for hackers.

The cabinet cleared 10-year imprisonment for those responsible for data breach, use of quick response (QR) codes for Aadhaar authentication and parental consent for use of children’s biometric identification, said a government official, who asked not to be named. At the moment, data breach attracts up to three years imprisonment.

Monday’s decision allowing voluntary seeding of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phone numbers will give statutory backing to the use of the 12 digit unique biometric identification number by private players where it is justified. Finance minister Arun Jaitley had in October indicated that the Supreme Court judgment on Aadhaar a month ago had allowed scope for private entities like banks and mobile telephone companies to use the biometric identification number by way of a new legislation. For such use, it has to be shown that the principle of proportionality is met—that is, it is not more necessary than to meet the policy objective sought.

The Supreme Court had in September struck down a part of the controversial Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed Aadhaar’s use by corporate bodies by way of a contract. The court had then upheld the use of Aadhaar by government agencies like the Income Tax Department.