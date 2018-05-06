VIPs throng Karnataka as poll campaigning reaches a crescendo

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath being felicitated by Rambhapuri Swamiji during his visit to Balehonur near Chikmagalur in Karnataka on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Politicians from across the country converged this weekend on Karnataka to boost the chances of their parties for the assembly election, as campaigning in the state reached the final leg.

Leaders from different parties, such as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati to Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), president Nitish Kumar, have come to help their party do well in the state, which is seeing a contest between the incumbent Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S).

Mayawati has over the weekend addressed rallies in Kolar, Belgavi and Bidar. The BSP is contesting 20 seats in alliance with the JD(S) in the state where Dalits account for approximately 17% of the population.

“The previous governments led by the BJP and the Congress have not paid attention to the needs of Dalits and backward classes. There is a need for a government that can pay attention to their needs. This alliance has been made to fight for the causes of the poor, the backward classes, and farmers,” Mayawati said at a rally in Mysuru.

Nitish Kumar on Sunday addressed a meeting in Channagiri constituency to bolster the chances of the JD(U), which is contesting elections in 28 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been addressing rallies across the state, while chief ministers from BJP-led states, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, have also visited the state. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who had been campaigning in the state, cut short his visit on 4 May after he faced flak from opposition leaders over the recent deaths due to a storm in the state. While BJP president Amit Shah is camping in the state, several Union cabinet ministers have been visiting Karnataka.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah have been travelling across the state. Other senior leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, have also been on the campaign trail in the state.

Karnataka, which has 224 Assembly seats, goes to poll on 12 May while results will be announced on 15 May.