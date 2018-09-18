RSS doesn’t influence functioning of the govt, says Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not influence the functioning of the Union government, the organization’s sarsanghchalak or chief, Mohan Bhagwat, said on Tuesday.

The statement by Bhagwat comes against the backdrop of the RSS, which is the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), facing criticism from various quarters of influencing the functioning of the government.

There are many swayamsevaks, or workers, of the RSS who are in government, including the President of India and the Prime Minister but they are free to function independently and RSS members do not make calls to influence them, Bhagwat said on the second day of the three-day “Bharat of Future” event in New Delhi. The outreach initiative was started by the organization to try and explain to people the views of the RSS and its approach on key issues of the country.

The RSS chief said that the organization is vocal about issues that have an impact on the nation and members of the organization but its members were free to decide which party to support.

“RSS had taken a decision that it would not join politics. Our office bearers do not contest elections, but swayamsevaks are free to decide which political party they want to support. Although there are many swayamsevaks who are in government, they work independently. We give our views only when they ask for them. We do not make calls to influence decision making,” said Bhagwat.

“The RSS is not functioning to increase its influence in policy making. We speak on national issues and we do not hide it. Our support on policies is public, clear and we speak with all our strength,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said that the democratic system of the country functions according the Constitution. “The democratic system of the country functions on the basis of the Constitution. We do not want to set up another organisation to influence the government from outside. The government must function according to the Constitution,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat also said that unity in diversity was the core of the Hindutva ideology of the RSS and Hindu Rashtra does not mean that the RSS is opposed to Muslims or Buddhists.

“There are several languages, customs and food habits in India. There is diversity. Yet we are all children of Bharat. Everyone is part of Bharat and we are not against anyone. Unity in diversity is about consensus and RSS does not oppose Muslims or Buddhists,” the RSS chief said.