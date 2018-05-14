WPI inflation rises to 3.18% in April on costlier fuel, fruits
New Delhi: Inflation based on wholesale prices shot up to 3.18% in April on increasing prices of petrol and diesel as well as fruits and vegetables. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation stood at 2.47% in March and 3.85% in April last year.
According to government data released on Monday, inflation in food articles was at 0.87% in April 2018, as against a deflation of 0.29% in the preceding month. Deflation in vegetables was 0.89% in April, while in the previous month it was 2.70%.
Inflation in ‘fuel and power’ basket rose sharply to 7.85% in April from 4.70% in March as prices of domestic fuel increased in line with rising global crude oil rates. Inflation in fruits was in double digits at 19.47% in April, up from 9.26% in the previous month.
The WPI inflation for February was revised upwards to 2.74% from the provisional estimate of 2.48%.
In its first monetary policy review for the fiscal, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month maintained status-quo on interest rate citing inflationary concerns.
Data on retail inflation is scheduled to be released later in the day.
RBI mainly takes into account retail inflation data while formulating monetary policy. The central bank revised downward forecast for retail inflation to 4.7-5.1% for April-September and 4.4% for October-March.
More From Politics »
- China counters Donald Trump by mending fences from Japan to India
- Freight villages will change the logistic narrative of India: IWAI’s Pravir Pandey
- Small developers grab nearly half of NHAI’s road contracts in FY18
- YSRCP to hold rallies across Andhra Pradesh to step up anti-TDP stir
- Karnataka elections: Politics on the menu at Bengaluru’s tony restaurants
Latest News »
USFDA completes inspection of J. B. Chemicals’ Panoli facility
ICSE, ISC Board result 2018: Class 10, Class 12 marks to be declared at 3pm at cisce.org
RBI’s support for rupee brings India bond bulls little relief
Amazon and Flipkart sales: It’s time to spend on your next smartphone
Top bank officials likely to face charges in PNB scam case: Report