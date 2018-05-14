WPI inflation rises to 3.18% in April on costlier fuel, fruits

Inflation in food articles was at 0.87% in April 2018, as against a deflation of 0.29% in the preceding month. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: Inflation based on wholesale prices shot up to 3.18% in April on increasing prices of petrol and diesel as well as fruits and vegetables. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation stood at 2.47% in March and 3.85% in April last year.

According to government data released on Monday, inflation in food articles was at 0.87% in April 2018, as against a deflation of 0.29% in the preceding month. Deflation in vegetables was 0.89% in April, while in the previous month it was 2.70%.

Inflation in ‘fuel and power’ basket rose sharply to 7.85% in April from 4.70% in March as prices of domestic fuel increased in line with rising global crude oil rates. Inflation in fruits was in double digits at 19.47% in April, up from 9.26% in the previous month.

The WPI inflation for February was revised upwards to 2.74% from the provisional estimate of 2.48%.

In its first monetary policy review for the fiscal, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month maintained status-quo on interest rate citing inflationary concerns.

Data on retail inflation is scheduled to be released later in the day.

RBI mainly takes into account retail inflation data while formulating monetary policy. The central bank revised downward forecast for retail inflation to 4.7-5.1% for April-September and 4.4% for October-March.