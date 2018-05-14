Cabinet reshuffle: Piyush Goyal to be finance minister till Arun Jaitley returns
Arun Jaitley underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery at AIIMS in New Delhi on Monday
Last Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 09 23 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major cabinet reshuffle on Monday, union railway minister Piyush Goyal was given additional charge of the finance ministry till Arun Jaitley recovers from a kidney transplant surgery.
MoS (youth affairs and sports) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will be the new I&B minister in place of Smriti Irani, who has been shifted back to the textile ministry.
Goyal is also the power minister.
Jaitley underwent a successful kidney transplant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today and is stable after the over four-hour-long surgery, hospital authorities said. Jaitley, 65, who has been mostly working from home since early April, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.
First Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 09 22 PM IST
More From Politics »
- Karnataka elections 2018: Siddaramaiah, the chief minister who took on two PMs
- Pakistan NSC says Nawaz Sharif’s remarks on Mumbai attacks are ‘misleading’
- The new direct tax code: Here’s all you need to know
- 41 dead, several injured as Gaza erupts over US embassy move to Jerusalem
- PM Modi to visit Russia next week for informal summit with Putin
Latest News »
Blackstone unit sells 8% stake in Mphasis for about Rs1,440 crore
Cabinet reshuffle: Piyush Goyal to be finance minister till Arun Jaitley returns
Karnataka elections 2018: Siddaramaiah, the chief minister who took on two PMs
Apple is almost a $1 trillion company, but watch out for Amazon
What a home loan costs you