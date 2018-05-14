Cabinet reshuffle: Piyush Goyal to be finance minister till Arun Jaitley returns

Railway minister Piyush Goyal. Photo: HT

New Delhi: In a major cabinet reshuffle on Monday, union railway minister Piyush Goyal was given additional charge of the finance ministry till Arun Jaitley recovers from a kidney transplant surgery.

MoS (youth affairs and sports) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will be the new I&B minister in place of Smriti Irani, who has been shifted back to the textile ministry.

Goyal is also the power minister.

Jaitley underwent a successful kidney transplant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today and is stable after the over four-hour-long surgery, hospital authorities said. Jaitley, 65, who has been mostly working from home since early April, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.