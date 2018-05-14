 Cabinet reshuffle: Piyush Goyal to be finance minister till Arun Jaitley returns - Livemint
Cabinet reshuffle: Piyush Goyal to be finance minister till Arun Jaitley returns

Arun Jaitley underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery at AIIMS in New Delhi on Monday
Last Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 09 23 PM IST
Livemint
Railway minister Piyush Goyal. Photo: HT

New Delhi: In a major cabinet reshuffle on Monday, union railway minister Piyush Goyal was given additional charge of the finance ministry till Arun Jaitley recovers from a kidney transplant surgery.

MoS (youth affairs and sports) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will be the new I&B minister in place of Smriti Irani, who has been shifted back to the textile ministry.

Goyal is also the power minister.

Jaitley underwent a successful kidney transplant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today and is stable after the over four-hour-long surgery, hospital authorities said. Jaitley, 65, who has been mostly working from home since early April, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

First Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 09 22 PM IST
Topics: cabinet reshuffle Piyush Goyal finance minister Arun Jaitley finance ministry

