GST Council cuts tax rate on 22 items, seven go out of 28% slab

Finance minister Arun Jaitley with minister of state Shiv Pratap Shukla (right) and revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey (left) during the 31st meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Federal indirect tax body, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, on Satrday reduced tax rates on 22 items, out of which seven are from the highest slab of 28%, West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra said. Taxes on items with big revenue implications for the exchequer such as cement still remains within the 28% bracket, Mitra said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he had given suggestions to the GST Council and the effort was to make sure 99% of items attract 18% or lower GST, leaving only sin or luxury items in the highest tax bracket of 28%.

Modi’s comments were followed by some sharp reaction from political leaders such as Congress’ P Chidambaram and Trinamool Congress’ Amit Mitra, also a member of the Council.

Keeping 18% as the standard rate, which covered most of the goods, was a demand that Congress had made when the NDA government was about to implement the tax reform. But at that time, the consensus between union and state governments was to follow the principle of tax neutrality during the transition. However, the Council subsequently reduced the tax rate on a large number of items, which eventually led to the reduction of tax rate on a number of items in the highest tax slab.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, finance minister Arun Jaitley said the Congress party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) had left behind a legacy of 31% indirect tax on most items. “Wasn’t the 31% Tax an oppressive idea - a stupid one at that,” Jaitley said.

Chidambaram alleged that discussing simplification of filing returns at this juncture was an admission that filing returns had not been easy in the last 18 months. “The truth is filing GST returns has been a nightmare,” he said in a twitter post on Thursday