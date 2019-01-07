Kumbh Mela: Railways launch mobile app to help devotees, tourists navigate through Allahabad

This ‘Rail Kumbh Seva Mobile App’ will provide critical and valuable information to the devotees, tourists and other passengers who will visit Allahabad during the Kumbh Mela period. Photo: AFP

Lucknow: The North Central Railway (NCR) has launched a mobile application that will help those arriving in Allahabad for the Kumbh Mela starting from January 15 to navigate through the city and the mela grounds, an official said.

The ‘Rail Kumbh Seva Mobile App’ will also provide information regarding all the ‘Mela special’ trains that will be run during the period. Additionally, the app will provide a link to the user to buy both unreserved and reserved train tickets, public relation officer of NCR Amit Malviya said.

“This app will provide critical and valuable information to the devotees, tourists and other passengers who will visit Allahabad during the Kumbh Mela period. The app is intended to place all this information on the fingertips of the users, thereby making it convenient for them to access it at any time and place,” he said.

Through this app, the user will not only get to know their current location, but will also be able to reach to all railway stations, the mela zone, major hotels, bus stations and other facilities within Allahabad city.

It will also provide information about passenger amenities available at the stations -- parking lots, refreshment rooms, waiting rooms, book stall, food plaza, ATMs and train enquiry, Malviya said.

A photo gallery, containing pictures of previous Kumbh Melas can also be accessed through the app.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.