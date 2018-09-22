US likely to revoke work permits to H-4 visa holders, including Indians, within three months

As of December 25, 2017, the USCIS had approved 1,26,853 applications for employment authorisation for H-4 visa holders. Ninety-three per cent of the applications were issued to individuals born in India. Photo: AP

Washington: The Trump administration has told a federal court that its decision to revoke work permits to H-4 visa users, a significant majority of whom are Indian-Americans, is expected within the next three months.

H-4 visas are issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to immediate family members (spouse and children under 21 years of age) of holders of H-1B visas, the most sought after among Indian IT professionals.

In its latest filing on Friday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told the US District Court in Dthe istrict of Columbia that it was “making solid and swift progress in proposing to remove from its regulations on certain H-4 spouses of H-1B non-immigrants as a class of aliens eligible for employment authorisation”.

The DHS said the new rule would be submitted to the Office of Management of Budget (OMB), White House, within three months. Till then, the department urged the court to keep in abeyance its decision on a lawsuit filed by ‘Save Jobs USA’, representing a group of US workers who claimed that their jobs were hit by such a policy of the government that was promulgated during the previous Obama administration.

The Trump administration is currently reviewing the H-1B visa policy that it thinks is being misused by companies to replace American workers. The administration wants to revoke work permits to H-4 visa holders, a significant majority of whom are Indian-Americans and women.

The move will have a major impact on Indian women since they are one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Obama-era rule.

This is for the third time that the Department of Homeland has informed the court about the delay in the issue of the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM). The DHS had filed three status reports — on February 28, May 22 and August 20. The next status report is due on November 19.

Explaining the reasons for delay, the US attorney said since the filing of the most recent status report, the DHS’ senior leadership reviewed the proposed rule and returned it to the USCIS this month for revisions. “Senior leadership review and the request for revisions is standard practice within the DHS. When the necessary revisions are incorporated, the USCIS will return the proposed rule to the DHS for final clearance and submission to OMB.”

As of December 25, 2017, the USCIS had approved 1,26,853 applications for employment authorisation for H-4 visa holders. These count all approvals since May 2015 when the rule was implemented. It includes 90,946 initial approvals, 35,219 renewals, and 688 replacements for lost cards. “Ninety-three per cent of the approved applications for H-4 employment authorisation were issued to individuals born in India, and 5% to individuals born in China. Individuals born in all other countries combined make up the remaining 2% of approved applications,” the Congressional Research Service said in its recent report, based on information obtained from the USCIS.

