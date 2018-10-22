Amit Shah to flag off rathyatras in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah. File photo: Mint

Kolkata: With an eye on the ensuing general elections, the Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party will take out rathyatras or chariot rallies from three different parts of the state. While party president Amit Shah is supposed to flag off each of these rallies, it is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the concluding event.

According to state leaders, the rallies will start from Birbhum, Coochbehar and Gangasagar on December 5, 7 and 9, respectively. “Once these rallies converge in Kolkata, a final event has been planned at the Brigade parade grounds,” said Sayantan Basu, the party’s state general secretary. The prime minister was expected to address the event, Basu added. Yogi Adityanath and Sarbananda Sonowal are also expected to attend these rallies.

“We have been asked to decorate tableaus depicting the central government’s policies and achievements,” said Ramkrishna Rai, the party’s Birbhum district president. The tableau from Birbhum will stop at 10 different places for public addresses. “We have arranged for two big and eight small public events,” Rai added. The other rallies will follow a similar routine.

In June, during one of his visits to the state, Shah had asked state leaders to arrange these rallies as a part of public interaction programmes. Shah had set a steep target of winning at least half of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections during this visit.

A rathyatra has for long been an electoral tool for the BJP. Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, kicked off a similar rally from state capital Bhopal on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh will go to polls next month.

However, according to local leaders, the rathyatras in Bengal will be different from the ones BJP has taken out elsewhere. These rallies would be more than just rathyatras, Basu said. “The aim is to reinstate democracy in the state and that will be the call of these rallies,” he added.

“The moment these rallies are called rathyatras, their political ambit will shrink,” said Biswanath Chakraborty, a professor of political science at the Rabindra Bharati University and an independent election analyst. According to Chakraborty, the religious connotation of the word ‘rath’ will alienate minority voters who constitute around 30% of the state’s electorate.

Though party leaders have maintained these rallies will have no religious subtext, each of them will be kicked off from three popular temples. Basu had previously said that the party was considering the launch of a dedicated campaign to woo Muslim voters.