India targets Pakistan over civilian death in J&K

New Delhi: India on Wednesday summoned a Pakistan High Commission official to lodge a protest over the death of an Indian civilian in “unprovoked” firing by the Pakistani aide in violation of a 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

An Indian foreign ministry statement said the Indian civilian was killed on 11 January in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our strong concerns were also shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International Boundary,” the statement said adding: “We also protested Pakistan’s continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces.”

The killing of the Indian civilian follows the deaths of two army men and an Indian Border Security Force officer in recent days in attacks from the Pakistani side.

Last week Indian army chief Bipin Rawat had said that India would deal firmly with those terrorists trying to infiltrate into India. Rawat had said that the Indian army would engage anyone coming too close to the border — along the international border or the line of control — from the Pakistani side. India accuses Pakistan of pushing in terrorists to foment violence in disputed Kashmir as well as other parts of the country — a charge Pakistan denies though Islamabad says it supports a freedom struggle in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

