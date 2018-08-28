TRS wants early polls in Telangana, to decide next month

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. File photo: AFP

Hyderabad:The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led by Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is contemplating advancing assembly elections, which is due between April and May 2019.

There is a good chance of the assembly polls being advanced and held in December, said senior party leaders. The party is expected to make an announcement in this regard in September.

“There is a chance that we might conduct the elections a little early. However, it also depends on the centre’s decision of holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together next year,” said a senior TRS leader, who did not want to be identified.

Conducting the elections early might give the TRS an edge over the main opposition Congress, as the state government’s agriculture projects such as Rythu Bandhu, and Mission Bhagiratha (through which all households will get drinking water), which are expected to be completed towards the end of the year, will help retain public support.

Under the scheme, land holding farmers are given ₹4,000 per acre to bear farming costs, said another TRS functionary. The money for this will be distributed in the next few months.

Holding elections early will also give the party an edge over the opposition as it won’t give it time to cobble up an alliance. “We are ready to contest polls now,” he said.

The ruling TRS will aim to return to power in the 2019 assembly elections. The party won 63 seats in the 2014 assembly polls and has about 90 MLAs because of defections from opposition parties. The main opposition Congress, which lost eight of its 21 MLAs to the TRS, is expected to give it a tough fight, as it has been mobilizing party workers and the public over the last few years.

A senior Congress leader, who did not want to be quoted, said that the TRS will have a big advantage going into the 2019 elections, primarily because of the farmer-oriented schemes. “Once all the cheques for the Rythu Bandhu programme are distributed around November or December, the TRS will be on a high. The Congress should be prepared for early elections and get its act together in the coming days,” he said.

Political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy said that the talk in political circles currently is that the chief minister might meet the governor to advance state elections next month. “He has to win the state, and Rao also knows that the TRS might have an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party at the centre, which he does not want to say in public,” he opined.

Reddy pointed out that Rao wants to finish the assembly election first, so that he can also avoid the “Modi” factor among voters.