Karnataka Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda dies in road accident
Siddu Nyamagouda was on the way to his constituency Jamkhandi from Goa when the car he was travelling in tried to avoid a lorry and hit a road side parapet wall
Last Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 01 47 PM IST
Bagalkote (Karnataka): Former union minister and newly-elected Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda died in a road accident in Bagalkote district on Monday, a senior police official said.
Nyamagouda was on the way to his constituency Jamkhandi from Goa when the car he was travelling in tried to avoid a lorry and hit a road side parapet wall, DSP Vamshikumar told PTI.
The 70-year-old Congress MLA was in New Delhi and had returned to Goa by flight before he proceeded to his constituency by car, he said.
Nyamagouda suffered severe injuries and died instantly, he said. He is survived by wife, two sons and three daughters. Nyamagouda was the union minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao ministry in 1990-91.
First Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 01 47 PM IST
