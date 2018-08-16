Vajpayee critical, still on life support system, says AIIMS

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a long time, was in a ‘critical’ condition and continued to be on life support system, an official statement from the medical institute said on Thursday morning.

Following the medical condition of the 93-year-old veteran leader, several politicians visited the hospital to enquire about his health. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K Advani, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, Cabinet minister, Haryana government, Rambilas Sharma and Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar were among those who visited the ailing leader.

“He is in a very critical condition. Doctors are continuously monitoring his (Vajpayee”s) health,” according to a senior doctor who did not wish to be named.

Due to VIP movement, the traffic around AIIMS has also been suffering since morning.

Vajpayee has been suffering from urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection and kidney problems.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted for the last 9 weeks at AIIMS. Unfortunately his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours,” a press statement issued by AIIMS on Wednesday said. “His condition is critical and he is on life support system.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS to enquire about the ailing leader”s health condition on Wednesday.

Randeep Guleria, director, AIIMS, has been taking care of Vajpayee’s health for a long time. A team a eight doctors is actively involved in his treatment. Following the veteran leader’s deteriorating medical condition, the saffron party has cancelled all meetings scheduled on Thursday.

Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS following respiratory and kidney problems around 11.30am on 11 June. He was diagnosed with urinary tract infection and chest congestion.