Rafale verdict: Government moves Supreme Court
The Centre has sought a correction in a paragraph in Supreme Court’s verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal in which a reference was made about the CAG report and the Public Accounts Committee
New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking correction in a paragraph in its verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal in which a reference was made about the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG’s) report and Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
A law officer said the application was filed to convey to the court that there was some misinterpretation of the issue of the documents placed in a sealed cover relating to the CAG and the PAC.
In its verdict on Friday, the Supreme Court said pricing details had been shared with the CAG, and the report of the CAG had been examined by the PAC.
The issue was mentioned in para 25 of the court’s verdict, which held that there were no irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.
The verdict had said the material placed before it showed that the Centre did not disclose in Parliament the pricing details of the Rafale fighter jet, but revealed it to the CAG.
After the Supreme Court verdict on Friday, Congress leader and PAC chairman Mallikarjun Kharge had said no such report came to him.
