Rahul Gandhi begins two-day visit to flood affected Kerala
Rahul Gandhi’s official schedule on Tuesday begins with visit to multiple relief camps in Chengannur of Alappuzha district, those in Chalakuddy of Thrissur district and Paravoor in Ernakulam district
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to flood affected Kerala from today. This is his first visit to the state since it was hit devastating floods earlier this month.
“I will be in Kerala tomorrow & the day after, visiting flood hit areas & relief camps in the state. I will also meet with fishermen, volunteers & others who have been working tirelessly & selflessly to help those in need,” Gandhi said on Twitter on Monday.
On Friday, the Union home ministry had pegged the death toll from the monsoon and floods at 383. With the Central paramilitary forces now being de-inducted in phases, the Indian Army and Air Force continue their relief operations especially in worst-hit areas.
Gandhi’s official schedule on Tuesday begins with visit to multiple relief camps in Chengannur of Alappuzha district, those in Chalakuddy of Thrissur district and Paravoor in Ernakulam district. He is also scheduled to attend a felicitation ceremony of fishermen in Alapuzzha on Tuesday who have been credited with playing a key role in the rescue and relief operations.
On the second day of his trip, Gandhi is going to flag-off relief material trucks at Marine Drive in Kochi following which he will visit relief camps in Wayanad district.
At the three places where Gandhi is going - Chengannur, Alappuzha and Thrissur - the extent of damage has been most extensive, with the water level going beyond 16 feet.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has now started the exercise of rebuilding and rehabilitating flood victims whose homes had been inundated by the flood waters.
