Rajnath inaugurates ‘smart’ border fence in J&K

Home minister Rajnath Singh (centre) with BSF director general K.K. Sharma (right) in Jammu on Monday. Photo: PTI.

New Delhi: Days after three militants were gunned down by security forces in Jammu’s Jhajjar Kotli town, Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reviewed the security situation in the region, while inaugurating a smart border fencing pilot along the international border (IB).

Singh also said that he hoped “the new government in Pakistan will bring about positive changes in its approach to seek peace with neighbours”.

“Pakistan has its own nature and we cannot change their nature. They will have to do it. Whatever initiatives India could take, we have taken,” Singh told reporters in Jammu. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “broke protocol to visit Pakistan also. I pray to God the new government in Pakistan understands how good relations are built with neighbours”.

The home minister added that India was braving several security challenges. “Whether it is the Naxal violence or terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, our security forces are dealing with this effectively. The Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police are working in coordination to battle all kinds of security challenges and they are doing a fine job.”

Singh inaugurated the smart border fencing pilot projects under the comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) programme. “When I visited Israel, I saw this system there and immediately after that we started work on this project. Based on the feedback, the system will be foolproof. I have launched two such pilot projects here. We will launch a similar 60-kilometre long pilot project in Assam.”

Singh also said that his ministry is working towards upgrading border infrastructure, with more than 600km of roads having been built so far. He also appealed to political parties to take part in the forthcoming panchayat and urban local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party had earlier announced a boycott of the polls. The two parties said they will not take part because the centre had not cleared its stand on Article 35A of the Constitution.

“I would like to appeal that all political parties should participate in the political process. This will provide an opportunity to them to interact with the people.”