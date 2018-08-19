Kerala rains to subside from 20 August: IMD

A flooded area in the north part of Kochi, in Kerala. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said rainfall intensity in Kerala will reduce in the next two to three days. Kerala is not expected to receive heavy rainfall from 20 August, IMD’s additional director general Mrityunjay Mohapatra said, adding that received 170% more precipitation than the normal from 1 August 1 to 17 August.

“Day before yesterday, there was heavy rainfall in almost all districts of Kerala. Yesterday, there was heavy rainfall in 3-4 districts. Today, we were expecting heavy rainfall in isolated places, but not very heavy rainfall.

“Tomorrow, we are expecting heavy rainfall in only 1-2 districts and remaining places of the state will only witness moderate rainfall. From 20 August, we are not expecting any heavy rainfall. Gradually, the rainfall intensity is decreasing,” Mohapatra said.

M Rajeevan, secretary at ministry of earth sciences, said there was a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, but it would not have any effect on Kerala.

As many as 194 people have lost their lives and 36 are missing in Kerala since 8 August due to rains and landslides, while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps. The southern state is facing its worst floods in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.

