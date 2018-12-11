Congress leads BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, close fight in Madhya Pradesh

Exit polls on Friday had given an edge to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, a clear win for the party in Rajasthan and were divided over the outcome in Chhattisgarh. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Early trends from counting of votes for elections to five state assemblies on Tuesday projected a close fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in Madhya Pradesh and the Congress leading the BJP in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Telangana, the incumbent Telangana Rashtra Samithi was leading and in Mizoram the Mizoram National Front (MNF) had an edge over Congress.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh was leading Congress candidate Karuna Shukla from the Rajnandgaon constituency.

Of the total 199 seats that went to polls in Rajasthan, early trends from counting of votes in the postal and inconclusive first round showed Congress leading in 94 seats. The BJP was leading in 65 seats and others in 3. In another BJP-ruled state Madhya Pradesh, the Congress was leading in 100 seats closely followed by the BJP at 90. The Congress took an early lead in 50 seats in the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh, leaving the BJP a distant second at 19 though the Chhattisgarh elections have historically been very close contests between the two main protagonists. Chhattisgarh has 90 assembly seats. In Telangana, of the total 119 seats, the TRS was leading in 62 followed by the Congress with 32 leads and the BJP in 2, according to early trends. The MNF was leading the Congress in Mizoram in 16 of the total 40 seats and the Congress in 11.

This election, the last set of elections before the 2019 general elections, has high stakes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The BJP is looking to counter anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The party has three-term tenures in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The outcome of the three states is significant as they are facing a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress.

In Telangana, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is looking to come back to power under the leadership of caretaker chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The party is facing a contest against the Congress-led grand alliance comprising the Telugu Desam Party, Communist Party of India and Telangana Jana Samithi.

Exit polls on Friday had given an edge to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, a clear win for the party in Rajasthan and were divided over the outcome in Chhattisgarh. In Telangana, the polls gave a clear win to the TRS. One exit poll was divided over the result in Mizoram where the Mizo National Front is trying to emerge as a challenger to the Congress.

The 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh went to polls in two phases on 12 and 20 November. The 230-member assembly of Madhya Pradesh went to polls along with Mizoram on 28 November. Telangana (119 seats) and Rajasthan (200 seats) went to polls on 7 December.

