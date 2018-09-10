Delhi government launches doorstep delivery services

A file photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi can now renew their driving licences or get their marriage registration done from home with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on Monday launching the ambitious scheme for doorstep delivery of public services.

“Today is a historic day. So far people only got pizzas delivered to their house, but now you can make one phone call to the government and they will send a representative to your house to get your work done. This will change the administrative setup of the government,” Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener, said while launching the service.

Government appointed executives say that the scheme will also help curb corruption.

“You just need to call 1076 and a government official will visit your house. You can set an appointment for up to 10 pm. The form will also be delivered to your house. All for Rs 50,” Kejriwal added.

In the first phase, 40 public services, including the issuance and renewal of driving licences, registration of marriage, new water connection, birth, death and caste certificates will be available. The government plans to include 150 services in this scheme in a phased manner.

Customers will be charged a fee of Rs 50 for availing this service. Residents need to call 1076 to book an appointment.

However, residents will still have to make their way to offices in cases where physical presence is necessary, such as for a driving test.

The government appointed executives will have all the equipment required for the process, including biometric devices, camera and printer. They will also be responsible for delivering documents.

In November, the state cabinet had cleared the scheme.