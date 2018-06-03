 India successfully test-fires nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-5 - Livemint
India successfully test-fires nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-5

The indigenously developed surface-to-surface nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-5 with a strike range of 5,000 km was successfully test-fired from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast

PTI
India’s Agni-V missile. File photo: AP
India’s Agni-V missile. File photo: AP

Balasore: India on Sunday successfully test-fired its indigenously developed nuclear capable long range ballistic missile Agni-5 with a strike range of 5,000 km from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

The surface-to-surface missile was launched with the help of a mobile launcher from launch pad-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal at 9.48 am, defence officials said. This was the sixth trial of the state-of-the-art Agni-5.

The missile covered its full distance during the trial which was a total success, they said.

“The flight performance of the missile was tracked and monitored by radars, tracking instruments and observation stations all through the mission,” the officials said.

Unlike other missiles of the series, Agni-5 is the most advanced with new technologies in terms of navigation and guidance, warhead and engine, said a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official.

First Published: Sun, Jun 03 2018. 11 55 AM IST
