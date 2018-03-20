Veerashaiva Mahasabha opposes religious minority status to Lingayats

People belonging to Veerashaiva community protesting against Karnataka government’s decision on granting religious minority status to Lingayats, in Kalburgi on Monday. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Shamanur Shivashankarappa, president of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, a representative body of the Lingayats and Veerashaiva community, on Tuesday opposed the state government’s decision to accord religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats, a day after he welcomed the move by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to accept the recommendations of an official expert committee to grant recognition and religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats—two sub-sects that will be considered under the same religious minority status.

By mentioning both Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats separately, the cabinet chose to introduce some level of ambiguity into the original recommendation to pacify disgruntled Veerashaivas, who feared being left out of the separate minority religion movement led by state water resources minister M.B. Patil.

Accompanied by around 15 seers from the community, Shivashankarappa’s opposition to the cabinet decision toes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) line on the subject. The latter has accused chief minister Siddaramaiah of breaking up “Hindu society” for electoral gains.

To be sure, many Lingayats do not consider the Mahasabha as their representative.

The Lingayats constitute 15-17% of Karnataka’s population.

Though BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa has presented a muted view on the issue, the party maintained that it was a sinister move on the part of the Congress. Yeddyurappa is one of the tallest political leaders of the Lingayat community.

Speaking in Davangere district, Shivashankarappa said that he had not seen the report on Monday and reacted positively in haste. He added that the report states that the term Veerashaiva was used only after the 12th century and did not exist prior to that.

“Veerashaiva religion is an ancient religion,” he said, reacting to the experts committee report which indicated that the term had been in use only since the 12th century.

The cabinet on Monday said that Lingayats will be accorded religious minority status and those Veerashaivas who follow the teachings of 12th century social reformer Basavanna will also be considered as Veerashaiva Lingayats.

Shivashankarappa said that both Veerashaivas and Lingayats were one and the same and that the Mahasabha does not approve of the cabinet’s decision to differentiate between Lingayats and Veerashaivas.

“Either he (Shivashankarappa) has not read the report properly or has not been briefed properly,” said S.M. Jamdar, a retired IAS officer and the catalyst behind the renewed demand for a separate minority religion identity for Lingayats.

The Mahasabha will have its executive meeting on 23 March in Bengaluru to chart out its next course of action.