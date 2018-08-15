Kerala: Parts of Palakkad flooded after gates of Malampuzha Dam were opened yesterday. (14 August) pic.twitter.com/AapfL5q6d9— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018
Kerala floods LIVE: Death toll rises to 47, Kochi airport shut, train services hit
Live updates and developments on the Kerala flood situation, which has so far claimed 47 lives in the state and led to a shutdown of the Kochi airport
Last Modified: Wed, Aug 15 2018. 03 17 PM IST
Highlights
- Kerala today shut the Kochi airport till Saturday as rains returned to wreak more havoc in the state. Five people have been killed so far today, and thousands others are being evacuated from the fresh Kerala floods. The state has opened 33 of its dams, a first in history. Kerala was just limping back to normalcy after the after floods since 1924 killed 39 over last week. So far, more than 1 lakh people have been rescued in the state.“Kochi Airport operations temporarily suspended till 18th Saturday 2pm since the inflow of water is still on a raising trend. We are working hard to drain out the storm water,” Cochin International Airport Ltd said in a notice on its website.Live updates and developments on the Kerala flood situation:
- 03.12 pm IST Karnataka rain update: Some bus services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru cancelledKarnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has cancelled its premium services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Premium services to not operate in Subramanya, Dharmasthala, Kundapur. Only express service (Karnataka Sarige) buses operating via Charmadi to Mangaluru. ANI
- 03.03 pm IST Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to call Tamil Nadu CM for discharging water in Mullaperiyar DamKerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will call his Tamil Nadu counterpart asking him to take urgent steps to reduce water in the Mullaperiyar Dam. Kerala has been requesting the Tamil Nadu to discharge water in Mullaperiyar, but Tamil Nadu waited until the reservoir filled to the brim and then started the spill.Right now, the spill from the Mullaperiyar Dam is rising by the second. At 1pm, all 13 shutters of the dam were open, discharging water at 2178 cubic metres per second.At the emergency meeting convened by Vijayan, officials raised the complaint that Tamil Nadu was not drawing enough water in spite of repeated requests. This spill goes across the border to the Idukki Dam, flooding low lying areas all along the way.Meanwhile, the government has banned entry to Sabarimala due to landslides. Nidheesh M.K.
- 02.41 pm IST Kerala floods: Waterlogging in Palakkad after gates of Malampuzha dam were openedWater entered parts of Palakkad after gates of Malampuzha Dam were opened on Tuesday.
- 02.39 pm IST Heavy rainfall in Karnataka as wellThe Jog Falls in Karnataka’s Shimoga region.
#WATCH Visuals of Jog falls in Karnataka's Shimoga during monsoon pic.twitter.com/q2jRMRUXzR— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018
- 02.33 pm IST Kerala weather update: More rains expectedAccording to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 60 km/h, is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts. From Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, all rivers are in spate, shutters of several dams, including Mullaperiyar, have been opened. PTI
- 02.32 pm IST Death toll in Kerala floods rises to 47, red alert in 12 districts■ Death toll in Kerala floods has risen to 47 even as a red alert was sounded in 12 of the 14 districts of the state due to the incessant rains.■ A landslide between Kuzhithurai and Eraniel stations has delayed four trains—Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore express, Kanyakumari-Mumbai CSMT express, Dibugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express and Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Humsafar Express. ■ A few passenger trains have been partially hit and rail traffic on Kollam-Punalur-Sengottai section has been suspended due to adverse weather conditions.■ On Thiruvananthapuram-Thrissur section, trains will be delayed due to speed restrictions due to rise in water levels in rivers and lakes. The engineering department is continuously monitoring the safety of bridges, railways said. HT
- 02.25 pm IST Kerala plantation industry staring at a loss of over ₹ 900 crore due to floodsKerala’s plantation industry is staring at a total loss of over ₹ 900 crore from floods and landslides ravaged key areas of Idukki and Wayanad. Spice plantations in Munnar are witnessing an unprecedented amount of damage due the rains, with roads and properties collapsing under surging water levels. The state’s rubber belt—Kottayam and Pathanamthitta—are also heavily affected. Kerala produces an estimated 85% of India’s rubber.“We are very badly affected, production in the last two months has been only 70% of what it was last August. The water level is very high in most areas, Munnar is totally washed out and cut off from the mainland,” said Vinay Raghavan, vice president of Harrisons Malayalam Plantation. “The permanent damage is yet to be evaluated,” Raghavan added. Nidheesh M.K.
- 02.20 pm IST Kerala floods: Some train services suspended, Idukki relief camps affected by surging waters■ Train services along the Kollam-Chengotta section have been suspended for two days, even as authorities asked resorts and houseboats to evacuate tourists immediately.■ Kerala sends an SOS to Centre to send more forces.■ Idukki relief camps for the flood-affected impacted by surging waters. HT
- 02.16 pm IST Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement on the Kerala flood situation“As you are aware the state is going through a serious situation. All rivers are in spate and dams are full. Today we were forced open shutters of Mullaperiyar dam,” says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on the Kerala flood situation.“Water has reached many areas of three districts—Ernakulam, Kottayam and Pathnamthitta. We have to deal with the situation carefully. (We have) sought help of neighbouring states also,” he adds.“Things are moving on war footing. Need help from all quarters. The government is committed to minimise casualty. I appeal all to cooperate with the government machinery. We have to work together to deal with unprecedented situation. Since IMD predicted rain for four more days, we have to be extra vigilant. I am sure we will overcome this challenge.” HT
- 02.07 pm IST More than ₹ 3,000 crore lost in Kerala floods in last 24 hoursKerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has cancelled his official functions for the day and called an urgent meeting of top officials to address the flood situation in Kerala. According to initial estimates by a senior government official privy to the discussions, losses for the state in the last 24 hours were “more than ₹ 3,000 crore.”According to a statement issued by Kerala disaster management cell on Wednesday, the rains affected nearly 3,393 hectres of agricultural land, leading to loss of crops worth ₹ 55.18 crore, between 8 August and 9 am on Wednesday. Figures, however, does not include damages to roads or other public properties. Nidheesh M.K./Mint
- 02.06 pm IST Kerala floods: Death toll rises to 44The death toll in Kerala floods has risen to 44 as there has been no let up in heavy rains. In Munnar, a man hailing from neighbouring Tamil Nadu was killed and six persons were rescued after a mound of earth fell on a hotel last evening. In a similar incident in Kondotty, a heavy mound of earth fell onto a concrete house today, claiming a couple’s lives. A search is on for their six-year-old child who was asleep in the same room with them, district authorities said. A fisherman was electrocuted in Thrissur as he came in touch with a snapped electric wire. PTI
First Published: Wed, Aug 15 2018. 02 06 PM IST
