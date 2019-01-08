PM Modi to announce over Rs 3,150 crore infra projects in Solapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Mumbai: Ahead of the general and assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Rs 3,168 crore worth of infrastructure and housing projects in Solapur on Wednesday. Modi will launch several development projects and lay the foundation stone for a Rs 1,811.33-crore housing project under the Prime Minister’s housing scheme that offers 30,000 houses, according to a PIB statement.

The Prime Minister will also commission a four- laned Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad section on NH-211 (New NH- 52). The Rs 972.50-crore project was awarded to IRB Infra. The four-laned Solapur-Osmanabad highway will improve connectivity between Solapur and the Marathwada region.

The housing project will primarily benefit homeless poor such as rag pickers, rickshaw pullers, textile and beedi workers, among others, and involves an investment of Rs 1811.33 crore. Of the total amount, Rs 750 crore will be provided by the Centre and the state as assistance, according to the PIB statement.

Modi will also launch an underground sewerage system, and three sewage treatment plants in the western Maharashtra city of Solapur.

Further, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a water supply and sewerage system as part of area-based development in the Solapur smart city area, by augmenting drinking water supply from the Ujani dam to the city and build an underground sewerage system. The project, estimated to cost Rs 244 crore under the smart city mission, is expected to bring about significant improvements in service delivery.

Modi is visiting Solapur for the second time since August 2014 when he had laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border section of NH 9. He had also commissioned the 765-kV Solapur-Raichur power transmission line then. He will also address the public in the city.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.