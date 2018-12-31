Tamil Nadu to start new year with plastics ban

Collection centres have been arranged in coordination with the local bodies or corporation ward offices. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu state government is all set to begin the new year with a statewide ban on ‘single-use’ plastics which will come into force from Tuesday.

“We appeal to the people to hand over the banned plastic items to our enforcement teams or local bodies,” said Rajendra Ratnoo, commissioner of the Disaster Management, who is one of the three regional coordinators to facilitate the plastic ban.

“From Tuesday, there is going to be strict enforcement. But it doesn’t mean the government will immediately get into a punitive mood. We do not want people to panic and dump the plastic waste on roads and other public places. While it is going to be an enforcement phase initially, the government will soon impose a fine for stricter implementation of the ban,” Ratnoo added.

Collection centres have been arranged in coordination with the local bodies or corporation ward offices for the people to voluntarily handover the banned plastics. Retail outlets, grocery shops and others have already started issuing notices asking people to bring cloth bags.

Minister D Jayakumar requested the public to cooperate with the government to successfully implement the ban. He also said that the government will work towards rehabilitation of all the micro, small and medium scale plastic manufacturers, after the ban is implemented.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has listed out 14 banned plastic products including plates, cups, bags, plastic packaging material, plastic coated items, non woven bags, straws and plastic sheets. These items account for only 6-10% of the total plastic items in production.

A list of 12 eco-friendly alternatives including cloth bags, glass containers, paper plates and cups, banana leaves and palm leaves have been suggested by the government.

The TNPCB has also been working in coordination with the commercial and sales tax departments to keep tab at the 29 inter-state checkposts and block the trucks and other vehicles that would carry banned plastic products.

On 5 June—the world environment day— the Tamil Nadu government announced a ban on ‘one time use and throwaway plastics’ in the state with effect from January 2019.

A government order passed under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 stated: “No industry or person shall manufacture, store, supply, transport, sale or distribute, ‘use and throwaway plastics’. No person including shopkeeper, vendor, wholesaler, retailer, trader, hawker or salesman shall use, ‘use and throwaway plastics’.”

Last week, the minister for environment K C Karupannan said that action would be taken against all industries manufacturing banned plastic products after the 31 December deadline. The government has already issued legal notices to about 1,400 plastic manufacturing units across the state.

The Madras High Court recently dismissed a petition by the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Plastic Manufacturers Association that had sought the withdrawal of the ban.