AirAsia India’s non-executive director R. Venkataramanan summoned by CBI

Mumbai: AirAsia India’s non-executive director Ramachandran Venkataramanan has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 3 July for questioning for allegedly lobbying the government for overseas flight permits and for allegedly violating rules that prevent foreign airlines from controlling Indian operators.

“We have summoned Venkataramanan for questioning on 3 July,” said a CBI source who didn’t wish to be named.

The official, however, didn’t comment on whether the agency plans to summon Tony Fernandes, group chief executive officer of AirAsia Berhad, of the company’s Malaysian parent, for questioning.

“We are deliberating on the next course of action,” the CBI source said.

Venkataramanan had earlier in June said he has been wrongly named as an accused by the CBI on operational matters regarding AirAsia India where he had little role to play.

Venkataramanan’s office was not available for comment immediately.

CBI had in May raided the offices of AirAsia India and filed a complaint against Fernandes, for allegedly lobbying the government for overseas flight permits and for violating rules that prevent foreign airlines from controlling Indian operators.

CBI’s first information report (FIR) in May said the violations occurred from 2013 to 2016, before the government eased restrictions on Indian airlines starting overseas flights in June 2016. The rule that bars giving management control to foreigners remains.