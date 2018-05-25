Sushma Swaraj puts out emergency number after bomb blast at Indian restaurant in Toronto suburb
Sushma Swaraj says in constant touch with Indian missions in Canada for updates on the bomb blast at an Indian restaurant in a Toronto suburb
New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Friday that Indian missions in Canada are working round the clock after a blast at an Indian restaurant in Ontario province.
Swaraj said that she was in constant touch with India’s consul general in Toronto and the high commissioner in Canada.
“There is a blast in Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. I am in constant touch with our Consul General in Toronto and Indian High Commissioner in Canada. Our missions will work round the clock. The Emergency number is : +1-647-668-4108,” she tweeted.
Canadian media reports cited police as saying that two unidentified men detonated a powerful improvised explosive device at the restaurant, injuring at least 15 people. Three of them have suffered “critical blast injuries” and were rushed to a trauma centre, Canadian broadcaster CBC has reported.
Police have issued the CCTV camera footage of the two suspects. It was not immediately known how many people were inside the restaurant at the time of the blast. Mississauga is Canada’s sixth largest city.
More From Politics »
- Bomb blast in Indian restaurant in Toronto suburb, Sushma Swaraj puts out emergency number
- Sex in India: What data shows
- Tamil Nadu seeks permanent closure of Vedanta’s copper smelter, says official
- North Korea says it still wants to meet after summit collapses
- Gender inequalities driving child stunting in India: IFPRI study
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Oil prices fall as Russia floats gradual production increase
- The height of gastronomy
- Sushma Swaraj puts out emergency number after bomb blast at Indian restaurant in Toronto suburb
- Dildeep Kalra: I am an obsessive, compulsive collector of shoes
- Assam Class 10 HSLC result 2018 declared at sebaonline.org, 56.04% students pass, Raktim Bhuyan is the topper
Mark to Market »
- Motherson Sumi continues to face margin pressure in foreign markets
- What the Warren Buffett indicator tells us about market valuations today
- Jet Airways lands with a thud in Q4 as fuel costs increase
- IBC amendments: Some dilutions, and a lot more speed
- Patanjali’s gambit is paying off in toothpaste wars