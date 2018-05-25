Sushma Swaraj puts out emergency number after bomb blast at Indian restaurant in Toronto suburb

Canadian media reports cited police as saying that two unidentified men detonated a powerful improvised explosive device at the restaurant, injuring at least 15 people. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Friday that Indian missions in Canada are working round the clock after a blast at an Indian restaurant in Ontario province.

Swaraj said that she was in constant touch with India’s consul general in Toronto and the high commissioner in Canada.

“There is a blast in Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. I am in constant touch with our Consul General in Toronto and Indian High Commissioner in Canada. Our missions will work round the clock. The Emergency number is : +1-647-668-4108,” she tweeted.

Canadian media reports cited police as saying that two unidentified men detonated a powerful improvised explosive device at the restaurant, injuring at least 15 people. Three of them have suffered “critical blast injuries” and were rushed to a trauma centre, Canadian broadcaster CBC has reported.

Police have issued the CCTV camera footage of the two suspects. It was not immediately known how many people were inside the restaurant at the time of the blast. Mississauga is Canada’s sixth largest city.