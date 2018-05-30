SIT files chargesheet in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Gauri Lankesh, a progressive activist and editor of Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike, was shot down by unknown assailants outside her home in Bengaluru on 5 September last year. File photo: HT

Bengaluru: A special investigation team (SIT), probing the murder of senior journalist and activist, Gauri Lankesh, on Wednesday filed a chargesheet naming at least two people to be involved in planning the attack.

Earlier this year, the SIT arrested K.T. Naveen Kumar, a resident from Kadalur village (Maddur Taluka) in Mandya over his alleged role in the murder that made national and international headlines.

The investigation revealed the involvement of another individual named Praveen among others. In a statement on Wednesday, the investigating authorities on Wednesday said that they had gathered enough evidence to prove the involvement of Naveen Kumar and Praveen in the planning of the murder, even though it is yet to be proven who carried out the actual attack. The police have charged the two with Section 302, 114, 120 (B), 35 IPC along with other charges including Section 3 and 25 of the Arms Act and filed a chargesheet before the III ACMM court.

Lankesh, a progressive activist and editor of Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike, was shot down by unknown assailants outside her home in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar on 5 September last year.

Though the SIT is nowhere near solving the case, the previous government under Siddaramaiah had said that it would soon bring the perpetrators to justice. The delay in solving Lankesh’s murder case, had seen widespread protests demanding justice for the slain activist.