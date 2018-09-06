India, US begin 2+2 talks to expand strategic cooperation

From left: US Defence Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 2+2 talks in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: India and the US on Thursday held the first edition of their twice-deferred two-plus-two talks, covering the entire expanse of the bilateral ties and looking to expand global strategic cooperation.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held the talks with US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis. In her opening remarks, Swaraj said she was confident that the outcome of the talks would help unleash the untapped potential of the relationship between the two nations and further elevate the level of engagement. She said there had been significant progress in all key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

In his remarks, Pompeo said both sides should continue to ensure freedom of the seas and work towards peaceful resolution of maritime disputes. He also stressed promoting market-based economics and good governance.

“Our two nations are united by shared values of democracy, respect for individual rights and a shared commitment to freedom,” he said. Earlier in the day, Swaraj and Sitharaman held separate meetings with Pompeo and Mattis, respectively.

Official sources said a number of key bilateral issues were discussed during the meetings. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar called the meeting between Swaraj and Pompeo a “productive” engagement. He said the two sides took stock of “impressive strides” in the bilateral relationship and discussed steps to take the relationship to an “even higher trajectory”.

Both Pompeo and Mattis arrived here Wednesday for the inaugural Indo-US two-plus-two talk,, which was finalised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington last year. In a special gesture, Swaraj received Secretary Pompeo at the airport here yesterday while Sitharaman welcomed Secretary Mattis.

The officials said the focus of the two-plus-two talks will be to deepen global strategic partnership between the two countries and resolve differences over India’s defence engagement with Russia and crude oil import from Iran.

The two sides may also deliberate on a proposed pact on encrypted defence technologies and on ways to boost counter-terror cooperation.