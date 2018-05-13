28% GST to be levied on e-rickshaw tyres

AAR said that e-rickshaws do not have pedal which is the pre-requisite for being classified as a ‘powered cycle rickshaw’. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: E-rickshaw tyres will attract 28% goods and service tax (GST) as they are registered as ‘motor vehicles’ under the Motor Vehicle Act, according to the order of the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR).

The Maharastra-bench of the AAR passed the order on an application filed by tyre-maker Ceat Ltd, seeking to clarify whether e-rickshaw can be classified under the head “three-wheeled powered cycle rickshaw”, which attracts a 5% GST.

While giving its ruling, the AAR said that e-rickshaws do not have pedal which is the pre-requisite for being classified as a ‘powered cycle rickshaw’. It further said that e-rickshaws are motor vehicles under the Motor Vehicle Act and are registered as such with the local transport authorities.

“Therefore, it is very clear that e-rickshaw and powered cycle rickshaw are not one and the same but two different items. As on day and with the present GST law... it is apparent that tyres used in e-rickshaw are not tyres of powered cycle rickshaw and hence attract a peak rate of 14% GST instead of 2.5% as charged/paid by some manufacturers/ traders/ importers,” it said.

Under the GST regime, the tax is shared equally between the Centre and the states. Hence, pneumatic tyres or inner tubes used in bi-cycles, cycle rickshaws and three-wheeled powered cycle rickshaws attract a GST (Central GST + State GST) of 5%, while ‘new pneumatic tyres’ are taxed at 28%.

“The dealer’s (Ceat) contention to consider three wheeled powered cycle rickshaws as three-wheeled electric rickshaws based on the principle of Ejusdem generis (means - of or as the same kind) can not be accepted because three-wheeled powered cycle rickshaws are different then the electric rickshaws,” the AAR said.

AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said charging 28% on e-rickshaw tyres “seems to be unfair treatment, as they have put a poor man’s livelihood in the category of demerit items like digital cameras, motor vehicles, pan masala, tobacco, cigar, lottery, betting, gambling, or horse racing in race club”.

Initially, 229 broad categories were notified to be taxed at 28%, today we have only 51 items, one of which still remains is e-rickshaw tyres, Mohan said.