Karnataka elections: BJP not opposed to giving tickets to religious leaders, says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah is currently on a two-day tour of various religious mutts across the south and central parts of Karnataka to mobilise support for the upcoming polls. Photo: PTI

Davangere: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the party is not opposed to giving tickets to religious leaders for the upcoming assembly polls in Karnataka due later this year.

Shah’s statement came minutes after the chief election commissioner announced polling dates for the state. Karnataka will go to the polls on 12 May and the results will be declared on 15 May.

“We will think about it on merits. If someone wants to fight from our side, we are not opposed to it. But it will be based on merits and the parliamentary board will take a decision on it,” Shah said.

Shah is currently on a two-day tour of various religious mutts across the south and central parts of the state to mobilise support for the upcoming polls. Also, many religious pontiffs have expressed their desire to contest the polls, mostly from the BJP.

Last year, in a surprise move by the BJP, four-time Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath, the head of the Gorakhnath Mutt, was made the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

BJP has been trying to get the backing of religious mutts, especially from the Lingayat community, by building a narrative that Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is trying to break the Hindu society for electoral gains.

Earlier this month, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government gave in to the demand by a section of the community to grant them a religious minority status.

Shah said that Siddaramaiah ran the most corrupt government and that it had become very important to remove the party from power.

However, Shah made an embarrassing mistake.

“Recently a retired Supreme Court judge said that if there was a competition on corruption, then Yeddyurappa’s government would be number one,” he said, before quickly correcting himself and naming Siddaramaiah instead.

But the damage was done.

“The Truth can never be Suppressed. Even Amit Shah agrees that Yeddyurappa led the Most Corrupt Government ever. #BJP420,” the state Congress tweeted out almost immediately.

Shah said the party would release its candidate list soon. As of now, only Janata Dal (Secular) has announced a list of 126 candidates for the state elections.