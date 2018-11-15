Talks with BJP, Congress fail, Sabarimala set for chaotic reopening

Sabarimala is likely to be mired in clashes between the police and the protestors over women’s entry as the temple opens doors to receive millions of devotees for its annual pilgrim season starting Saturday. Photo: HT

Ernakulam: The Kerala government’s last-minute attempt to maintain peace at the hill shrine Sabarimala by talking to parties protesting against abolishing a ban on entry by women failed on Thursday. With this, Sabarimala is likely to be mired in clashes between the police and the protestors over women’s entry as the temple opens doors to receive millions of devotees for its annual pilgrim season starting Saturday.

The ban on women was cited as gender discriminatory and ruled out by the Supreme Court on 28 September. The court this week declined to stay the removal of the ban while agreeing to hear review pleas on 22 January.

In an all-party meeting with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, which are spearheading protests against admitting women, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated his strong backing of the court order, upon which the parties staged a walkout. The Congress and the BJP put forward demands such as not allowing women at least in this season, but the chief minister did not budge.

Given the failure of the talks, both the BJP and the Congress will hold organised and forceful protests across the state against implementing the verdict starting Friday, starkly infringing the rights of some 800 women who have registered to enter the women. The protests are poised to soar, particularly against women’s right activist Trupti Desai, who is known for breaking several temple entry taboos in Maharashtra. Desai is all set to land in Kerala on Friday, and proceed to visit Sabarimala on Saturday, in an effort to break the ban.

She is likely to encounter violent clashes on her way, and claims to have already received more than 300 threats from right-wing outfits against her visit. Besides upending the law and order front, the optics of how the state encounters the protests will be also crucial for Vijayan and his Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPM.

The government has an improbable task at hand — to provide security for Desai and maintain law and order, while at the same time not upsetting an article of faith that has found a groundswell of support in the Hindu community. The Hindu population is about half of Kerala’s 3.3 million people and forms the electoral base on which the state CPM’s political fortunes are largely build. Further, any attack on protestors will be used by the opposition BJP and Congress to attack the leftist government’s ideological attack on faith.

“Pinarayi Vijayan has a Stalinist ghost inside him,” said BJP’s Kerala President Sreedharan Pillai. “All he had to say in the meet was that he would implement the order and we would have to comply? If it was an ideological fight, he could have avoided calling the meet itself. In this situation, the BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) will meet in Kochi on Friday and take a decision on future action. On protests, the believers will decide,” he said.

Opposition leader from the Congress Ramesh Chennithala also expressed dismay over the chief minister’s stand. “We put forward two demands. One, ask the court for a waiting period until the review appeals are finalised, and second, pause implementation of the order until then. The CM did not want to hear us at all, he had already made up his mind to implement the order,” he said.

The priestly community, consisting of an erstwhile royal family and the temple priests known as thantri, also turned their back to the government and said it would not cooperate with allowing women. “The government is sticking strongly to its stand, we are strongly sticking to ours too,” said Kandararu Mohanaru, who will represent the thantri’s family, in a separate meeting with the government on Thursday.

“The Supreme Court’s order on 28 September still holds, so the government has no option but to implement the law,” said Vijayan in a press interaction in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, after meeting the opposition leaders. When asked about why he declined the opposition demand to wait until the court cleared the air on review appeals, he said, “The government does not have to wait. We don’t want to dilute the SC order.”

