CBI orders preliminary enquiry against Cambridge Analytica in Facebook data leak case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has ordered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against Cambridge analytica (New York) and Global Sciences Data Research in the Facebook data leak case, a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

“A PE has been registered against the two companies—Cambridge Analytica NY and GSR. This is being done to probe if Cambridge Analytica had picked data from Global sciences research (GSR) Ltd, which relates to the personal data of Indians on Facebook. The probe will see if data was harvested and misused,” said a senior CBI officer, requesting a anonymity.

In July, the central government had asked CBI to probe political consultancy Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of Facebook user data, union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had told the parliament.

“It is suspected that Cambridge Analytica may have been involved in illegally obtaining data of Indians which could be misused,” Prasad said.