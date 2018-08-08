CBI orders preliminary enquiry against Cambridge Analytica in Facebook data leak case
The CBI investigation has been ordered to check if if Cambridge Analytica had picked data from Global Sciences Research, which relates to the personal data of Indians on Facebook
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has ordered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against Cambridge analytica (New York) and Global Sciences Data Research in the Facebook data leak case, a senior official said, requesting anonymity.
“A PE has been registered against the two companies—Cambridge Analytica NY and GSR. This is being done to probe if Cambridge Analytica had picked data from Global sciences research (GSR) Ltd, which relates to the personal data of Indians on Facebook. The probe will see if data was harvested and misused,” said a senior CBI officer, requesting a anonymity.
In July, the central government had asked CBI to probe political consultancy Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of Facebook user data, union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had told the parliament.
“It is suspected that Cambridge Analytica may have been involved in illegally obtaining data of Indians which could be misused,” Prasad said.
More From Politics »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- SC warns Amrapali group not to play smart with court
- Fonterra, Future Group announce joint venture for Indian market
- India Post Payments Bank to offer loans, MFs and insurance through third party tie-ups
- Alexa gets ‘Answer Update’ that lets you know it’s learnt a reply to unanswered questions
- Received a message from I-T? Beware! It may be fake
Mark to Market »
- 10 things the IMF numbers tell us about the Indian economy
- Why business expectations are so tepid despite recovery in Indian economy
- What Suzlon’s flip-flop on growth guidance tells us about wind sector
- Q1 results: Wounded by fraud, no easy road ahead for PNB
- After a strong Q1, it’s now crunch time for Mahindra