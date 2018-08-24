UIDAI changes Aadhaar authentication rules for new mobile SIM. Facial recognition must
UIDAI has brought in fresh changes in Aadhaar authentication rules for security reasons. Here are 5 things to know about the new facial recognition rule for Aadhaar authentication
New Delhi: To enhance security against misuse of Aadhaar authentication, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has instructed all telecom operators to ensure that they should start implementing a two-factor verification, which includes facial recognition.
In its latest circular to all authentication user agencies (AUAs), the UIDAI has directed all telecom operators that before activating a SIM card they should ensure facial recognition of the applicant as well click a live photo.
The new feature of face authentication is in addition to authentication by fingerprint/OTP/iris. To avoid any inconvenience, it has now been decided to roll out the face authentication rule in a phased manner.
Also read: The complete guide to Aadhaar
With effect from September 15, all telecom operators will have to perform at least 10% of total monthly authentication using face authentication, failing which they will be fined.
Here are 5 things to know about the facial recognition rule for Aadhaar authentication:
1. In order to further enhance security of the authentication system and make it more inclusive, telecom service providers have been directed to implement two-factor authentication in their systems using face authentication.
2. For those who furnish their Aadhaar number to mobile phone companies for Aadhaar authentication, both face recognition and fingerprint/iris will be used by telecom companies.
3. If you provide the virtual aadhaar card (VID) then the authentication may be performed using only a single factor—fingerprint or iris. For those whose fingerprint/iris scans are not working due to various reasons, including the age factor, telecom companies have been instructed to also use face authentication.
4. The telecom company is supposed to send the face photo captured for authentication to the UIDAI.
5. After successful e-KYC authentication, the telecom operator also has to capture live face photo in addition to the photo captured for face authentication. Before your SIM card is activated, the operator is supposed to verify the live photo with the photo received in e-KYC. UIDAI says this process has to be followed for all customers for issuance of SIM cards.
More From Politics »
- CRPF steps up relief operations as NDRF exits Kerala
- Delhi HC questions SFIO procedure in former Bhushan Steel MD Neeraj Singal’s arrest
- SC ends dispute over Bengal rural polls, handing Mamata a victory
- A third of 1.45 million Kerala relief camp inmates return home
- ED questions Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis PMLA case
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- CRPF steps up relief operations as NDRF exits Kerala
- Ad spends in telecom, consumer foods, personal products dip
- Delhi HC questions SFIO procedure in former Bhushan Steel MD Neeraj Singal’s arrest
- SC ends dispute over Bengal rural polls, handing Mamata a victory
- Aviation ministry asks DGCA to submit report on grounding of A320neos
Mark to Market »
- Kerala floods impact: Rubber prices surge, tyre firms seen affected
- Competition hurts Gujarat Pipavav, but no rewards for Adani Ports either
- HDFC AMC offers more bang for buck, valuation still stretched
- The time is right for Prataap Snacks investors to cash in the chips
- Will paint makers take a hit to avoid GST anti-profiteering clause?