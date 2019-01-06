Son of ex-Nissan head Carlos Carlos Ghosn predicts court surprises
Anthony Ghosn, 24, has told France’s Journal du Dimanche that his father — who will remain detained until at least Jan 11 — will get 10 minutes to talk
Paris: The son of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn predicts that people will be surprised when his father, detained since Nov. 19 for allegedly falsifying financial reports, recounts his version of events to a Tokyo court on Tuesday.
Anthony Ghosn, 24, has told France’s Journal du Dimanche that his father — who will remain detained until at least Jan. 11 — will get 10 minutes to talk.
The son said in the interview published Sunday that his father has lost about 10 kilograms eating three bowls of rice daily. Countering press portrayals, he insisted his Brazilian-born French father is “not obsessed by money.”
Ghosn is charged with underreporting his pay by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) in 2011-2015, and faces a breach of trust allegation.
He remains head of France’s Renault car company.
More From Politics »
- BJP forms 17 groups for LS polls, Rajnath Singh to head manifesto committee
- Nepal writes to RBI to declare banned new Indian currency notes legal
- GST ministerial panel favours Kerala levying 1% cess for 2 years
- Kannada film industry raids lead to seizure of Rs 11-crore undisclosed assets: I-T dept
- Britons would now vote to stay in EU, want second referendum: Poll
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Opinion | Donald Trump’s long shutdown could destabilize the world
- BJP forms 17 groups for LS polls, Rajnath Singh to head manifesto committee
- Nepal writes to RBI to declare banned new Indian currency notes legal
- Son of ex-Nissan head Carlos Carlos Ghosn predicts court surprises
- GST ministerial panel favours Kerala levying 1% cess for 2 years