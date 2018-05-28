Bypoll results could signal the future of BJP-opposition face-off

Voters line up at a polling booth in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, for the Noorpur assembly bypoll on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Bypolls for four Lok Sabha seats took place on Monday with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) majority in the Lok Sabha riding on the outcome in three of them.

The party currently has the halfway mark of 272 seats in the Lok Sabha and a win in all three seats will come as a morale booster. To be sure, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a comfortable majority in the Lower House.

The BJP had a tally of 274 but this fell by two seats after B.S. Yeddyurappa and B. Sriramalu resigned over government formation attempts following assembly elections in Karnataka this month—one cannot be a member of both the Lok Sabha and a state assembly.

The byelections are significant as three of the four parliamentary seats —in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra —were held by the BJP, which is now facing a united opposition. Bypolls for 9 assembly constituencies also took place on Monday and counting for all will take place on Thursday.

The three Lok Sabha seats that were held by the BJP are Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and Bhandara-Gondiya and Palgarh in Maharashtra. The fourth is the lone Nagaland Lok Sabha seat, where the candidate of the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance, which is supported by the BJP, is facing a joint Congress-supported opposition candidate.

The UP bypolls are also significant because the BJP had recently lost parliamentary bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur which were held by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

In Kairana, which saw 47% polling till 5pm on Monday, the BJP is up against a united opposition of Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Congress party.

In Maharashtra too, the BJP is facing not just the joint forces of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on both the parliamentary seats but also a candidate from its ally Shiv Sena in Palghar. While Palghar saw 46.5% polling till 6pm, Bhandara- Gondiya recorded 38.5% polling till 6pm, said the respective returning officers of the two constituencies.

Polling began in heat wave conditions in several places and continued till late evening. The day saw opposition parties complaining of “large-scale” malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in several polling booths. Senior leaders from the SP, Congress and RLD met officials from the Election Commission (EC) urging them to take action.

“News reports surfacing in the media alleging ‘large-scale’ failure of EVMs and VVPATs in the ongoing byelections and interruption of poll in the states of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are an exaggerated projection of reality,” the EC said in a statement, adding that there are enough reserves of EVMs (around 20-25%) to replace any in case of an issue and that the replacement is normally done under 30 minutes.

The EC issued another press release late evening and clarified: “During the polling process, some reports of non-functioning of EVMs and VVPATs were received from different polling booths, which were replaced with fully functional EVMs/VVPATs from the reserve stock, which is kept specifically for the purpose of such replacement on poll day.”

A total of 1,202 EVMs were replaced in the day which accounts to 11.6% of replacement during actual poll, the EC said. At 20.82%, the maximum replacement was witnessed in Kairana constituency.

Bypolls in assembly constituencies of Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Ampati (Meghalaya), Shakot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Mahestala (West Bengal) also took place on Monday.

Despite heavy rain, a high turn out of 76.4% was recorded in Kerala’s Chengannur assembly constituency bypoll. The bypoll is crucial as it comes at a time when the ruling CPM and the opposition Congress are attempting to resist the rise of BJP in Kerala, while also confronting each other. The turnout was higher than the previous election in 2016, which recorded 74.36%.

Additionally, the byelection in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar (R.R. Nagar) assembly constituency in Karnataka also took place on Monday. EC had postponed polling here after around 10,000 electors photo identity cards and thousands of form 6 documents were recovered from a private apartment in the locality a few days before the 12 May Karnataka assembly polls.

Sharan Poovanna from Bengaluru, Nidheesh M. K. from Thiruvananthapuram, Abhiram Ghadyalpatil from Mumbai and Soumonty Kanungo from Kolkata contributed to this story.