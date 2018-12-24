At 3.7 degrees C, Delhi records coldest December day in 12 years

The all-time lowest temperature in Delhi for December was 1.1 degrees Celsius recorded on 26 December 1945. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded its coldest December temperature in the past 12 years with mercury dipping to 3.7 degrees Celsius, as a moderate cover of fog surrounded the city affecting visibility. In the past 12 years, the second lowest minimum temperature for the month was recorded on 29 December 2007 at 3.9 degrees Celsius, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Sunday’s minimum temperature was four notches below the season’s average, an IMD official said. The day’s maximum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the season. The weather office has forecast moderate to dense fog on Monday morning and partly cloudy sky thereafter. “Haze/smoke in the afternoon and evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 22 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively,” it said.

The all-time lowest temperature in the national capital for the month of December was 1.1 degrees Celsius recorded on 26 December 1945, the data showed.

Sunday morning also witnessed a moderate cover of fog around the city with visibility dropping to 300 metres at Palam and 400 metres at Safdarjung, the IMD official said.

The humidity level oscillated between 97% to 58%.

With the prevailing cold wave conditions, the minimum temperature on Saturday was 4 degrees Celsius, second time this week. On Thursday also, the minimum temperature was 4 degrees Celsius.