No large-scale influx of Rohingyas into India, says BSF chief

Photo: AFP.

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) director general K.K. Sharma, as part of the concluding talks between India and Bangladesh, said that West Bengal was “slightly friendly” to the Rohingyas and had set up special camps for about 70 such families.

The chief of the force, which guards the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh frontier, said they are alive to the issue and there has not been any large-scale influx of these Myanmar-based migrants into India.

“So, I am very happy to say the BSF has successfully contained the influx of Rohigyas and we have not allowed any intrusion so far. This has also been verified by our sister security agencies,” Sharma asserted.

A delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), led by its Director General (DG) Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam, had held talks with their Indian counterpart – the Border Security Force, as part of their bi-annual talks.

At the same time, Islam said that “there is no large-scale infiltration or migration of people from Bangladesh into India as residents of that country now enjoy a very good life and the few who cross-over do so due to old cultural and family ties.”

Islam also said that they had intercepted only about 100 such crossers in the last six months along the 4,096-km border that the two countries share.

“There is no large-scale infiltration from Bangladesh. As you know that the development curve in Bangladesh...we are having a GDP of 7.1 and the people enjoy a very good life now in Bangladesh. So, there is hardly any migration in an organised way or in large-scale,” Islam said in New Delhi.