Karnataka elections: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy files his 2nd nomination from Channapatna

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy on Friday filed his second nomination to contest the 2018 assembly elections from the Channapatna constituency.

Kumaraswamy is contesting from Ramanagara and Channapatna—two adjoining constituencies—in the 12 May assembly polls. The Janata Dal (Secular) in its second list of 58 names announced candidates for crucial constituencies like Afsalpur, Ballari and Ballari city, Davangere among other places.

Kumaraswamy has taken it upon himself to defeat incumbent Channapatna legislator C.P.Yogishwar, who will be contesting on a BJP ticket this time. Yogishwar had contested the 2013 elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket, and considers Channapatna as his bastion—which Kumaraswamy is trying to break.

The JD (S) has released candidate names for 184 constituencies. Although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress believe that it’s a two-way battle in Karnataka, former Prime minister and JD (S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda isn’t giving up on his party that managed 40 seats in the 2013 assembly elections.

Often termed as “Kingmaker”, JD (S) will play a crucial role if the state sees a hung verdict in the upcoming polls.

The JD (S) has fielded senior leaders like P.G.R.Sindhya and Hemachandra Sagar among others.

The JD (S) has invited disgruntled leaders from other parties, who have not got tickets, to stand for elections. The JD (S), like other political parties, has a shortage of strong candidates in several constituencies but is determined to contest in all 224 seats of the state.