NDA gave new face to infrastructure: Narendra Modi at Red Fort
Speaking at the 72nd Independence Day celebrations after hoisting the tricolour from the Red Fort, PM Narendra Modi said the pace of development of highways has doubled in the country, while house building has increased four-fold
New Delhi: New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the NDA government has given a new face to the infrastructure development in the country. Development of roads, railways, airways and waterways has put India’s growth on a fast pace.
The Prime Minister, who was speaking at the 72nd Independence Day celebrations after hoisting the tricolour from the Red Fort, said the pace of development of highways has doubled in the country, while house building has increased four-fold.
He said if 2013 is taken as the base year for comparison of work done by the NDA government in its four years of rule, Tier II and Tier III cities have become the centre of attraction, be it for infrastructure development or start-ups.
Our complete focus is on changing the agricultural landscape; we have a dream, of doubling our farmers'income by 75th year of independence: PM @narendramodi— PIB India (@PIB_India) August 15, 2018
#IndependenceDayIndia @RadhamohanBJP @AgriGoI pic.twitter.com/SANBeaqXzD
“There was a time when you would hear such news from the North East that people would prefer not read or see them. But today the North East has become the centre of attraction for infra development,” said Modi. He added that development of highways, railways, waterways and airways in the North Eastern states has become a prominent feature of today’s news. He also said that today’s youth is looking for different employment avenues, including mobility.
