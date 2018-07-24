Maratha quota stir turns violent in Maharashtra

Protesters attack an ambulance after a clash with the police in Aurangabad on Tuesday. Marathas, who account for 32-35% of Maharashtra’s population, are demanding 16% quota in education and government jobs.

Mumbai: Nearly two years after the Maratha community launched a peaceful protest for quotas, some of its members turned to violence, arson and stone-pelting in parts of Marathwada and western Maharashtra on Tuesday during a statewide shutdown.

Mumbai, Pune, Satara and Solapur were excluded from the shutdown but, pressing their demand further, Maratha organizations called for a bandh in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts on Wednesday.

On Sunday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis cancelled a planned visit to Pandharpur after Maratha organizations threatened to disrupt a puja on the occasion of Aashadhi Ekadashi in the temple town. Fadnavis’s statement that some “organizations and parties were trying to create trouble in Pandharpur” angered Maratha outfits, who responded with Tuesday’s bandh.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrakant Patil urged the community to call off Wednesday’s bandh and weed out “paid protesters” who he alleged had crept in to engage in violence. Patil, a Maratha, said the state government could do nothing about the quota since the case was before the Bombay high court.

Several places in Marathwada saw violent clashes between Maratha protesters and the police. In Aurangabad, the largest city in Marathwada, police constable Shyam Katgaonkar died of a heart attack while tackling a violent mob. Protesters torched two fire tenders at Kaygaon in Aurangabad district and attacked the police, grievously injuring a constable.

In Nanded, agitators attacked the official vehicle of the superintendent of police. The police used tear gas to disperse the mob and at places also resorted to lathi charge after their vehicles were attacked. Police stopped two protesters from attempting to set themselves on fire at Gevrai in Beed district. In Kaygaon, a 28-year-old Maratha protester Kakasaheb Shinde committed suicide on Monday. While Shinde, schooled up to Class 10, worked as a driver and was a Shiv Sena activist, his younger brother Avinash is the president of the tehsil unit of Sambhaji Brigade, a firebrand Maratha outfit which is participating in the protest.

The Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella organization spearheading the protest, condemned Fadnavis’s statement, and called for a Maharashtra bandh, sparing Mumbai, Pune, Satara and Solapur to allow the devotees to return home from Pandharpur. Maratha organizations also demanded Fadnavis’s resignation. Fadnavis came in for attack on social media as well, with several Maratha organizations accusing the chief minister of trying to add the “poison of caste” in “progressive Maharashtra’s” social fabric. Significantly, Fadnavis is only the second Brahmin chief minister of Maharashtra after Shiv Sena’s Manohar Joshi during 1995-1999.

Speaking to reporters, revenue minister Patil said, “The matter is being heard in the court and there is nothing that the government can do. We have done everything that was legally required to support the quota and the protesters should have the patience to wait for the high court judgement.”

The Maratha protest began in August 2016, days after a teenage Maratha girl was raped and murdered by three Dalit youths in Kopardi village of Ahmednagar district.

Marathas account for 32-35% of the state’s population and a majority of Maharashtra chief ministers and senior ministers have been from this community. Their demands include a 16% quota in educational institutions and government jobs, an amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to prevent its misuse against Marathas, and a complete farm loan waiver.

Sadanand More, a Pune-based Maratha author, and member of a state government-appointed panel of experts that helped the state draft its affidavit filed in the Bombay HC supporting quotas, told Mint that he was “surprised by the acts of violence”. “The form the agitation has taken now is very serious. While why the Marathas have resorted to violence after keeping patience is a matter that must be studied by social scientists, I think the apparent reasons are lack of a unified leadership, the role of media, and impact that similar protests elsewhere have made,” More said.

More agreed the government had done all it could. “The government has appointed the backward class commission which is in the process to write its report in favour of the quota and this report will have to be submitted to the court. Now, these are procedures that will take the time they need and the government cannot get the report done today. It is a court matter now and we have to keep patience,” More said.

The issue of Maratha quota was raised in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut who blamed the state government’s “delaying tactics” as the main reason for the Marathas losing patience. Shiv Sena is a partner in the Maharashtra government. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI that the government was responsible for turning the peaceful protest into violence. In Maharashtra, both the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, whose alliance government had issued an ordinance in September 2014 giving quota to the Marathas (the Bombay HC struck it down), also attacked the BJP-led government for “misleading” the Marathas.