On Karnataka election trail, Mayawati slams BJP, Congress for Dalits’ plight

BSP chief Mayawati is greeted by her party workers and JD(S) supporters in Mysuru on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to win elections in Karnataka using “casteist, communal and poisonous politics”, citing the examples of Uttar Pradesh Gujarat and Rajasthan.

During a speech in Mysuru, the former UP chief minister attacked both the Congress and the BJP over the plight of Dalits, minorities and backward classes.

She said these parties were opposing reservation for marginalized sections. Particularly targeting the Congress, she said that the party had not conferred a Bharat Ratna on Dalit icon Dr B. R. Ambedkar but uses his name for electoral gains.

She said that both the Congress and the BJP did not want to implement the Mandal Commission recommendations.

Mayawati was in Karnataka to campaign for the 12 May assembly election, with the BSP having struck an alliance with former prime minister H. D. Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S).

Though both the Congress and the BJP have discounted the JD(S), the regional party has been campaigning, offline and online, with the same vigour as the other two across the state. The JD(S), often called “kingmakers”, stands to gain the most if the state heads for a fractured verdict. The JD(S), which has a strong presence in Mysuru, Hassan and Mandya among a few other districts, has been trying to make inroads into other regions of the state with the help of alliances.

The BSP and JD(S) alliance, announced in February, has fuelled speculation about it setting the platform for a third front ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In her speech, Mayawati said corruption had increased during the BJP rule in the centre with money flowing into a close circle of industrialists, while policies like demonetisation had impacted the middle and poorer classes.

Other than the BSP, the JD(S) has allied with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The BSP is contesting 22 seats in the upcoming elections.

The JD (S) also has the backing of Telangana chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, who made an appeal to all Telugu-speaking voters in Karnataka to vote for the JD(S).

The Karnataka assembly elections has turned into one of the most fiercely contested polls in recent times.

The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Karnataka has received a total of 3,374 nominations, of which 259 are women. A total of 1,673 are independents.

At least 95 of the 224 assembly constituencies have more than 15 candidates, the CEO’s office said on Wednesday. However, the commission is still in the process of weeding out faulty applications. The election commission also said that they will be using the M3 Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) for the first time in the 12 May polls.