India, Russia sign S-400 missile deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: India on Friday signed a deal for the purchase of the S-400 Triumf air defence system from Russia. The deal is worth around $5 billion.

The deal was signed in New Delhi after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and Russia have been discussing the purchase since 2015.

The missile system integrates a multifunction radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and command and a control centre. It can provide a multilayered defence given that is capable of firing three types of missiles.

The S-400 can engage many types of aerial targets such as aircraft, ballistic and cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles — within the range of 400 kilometres and up to an altitude of up to 30 kilometres. It is expected to be deployed along the nearly 4,000-km-long India-China border.

China had already acquired the system, and according to news reports, Moscow had already started the delivery of an unspecified number of the S-400 missile systems to Beijing.