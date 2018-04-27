 Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping summit LIVE: PM arrives in Wuhan for informal talks with China - Livemint
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping summit LIVE: PM arrives in Wuhan for informal talks with China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chinese president Xi Jinping in an informal summit on Friday, seeking to repair strained ties after last year’s Dokalam crisis. Here are the latest updates and developments
Last Modified: Fri, Apr 27 2018. 08 56 AM IST
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on Friday. Photo: AFP
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Wuhan for a two-day informal summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping. He is due to hold one-to-one talks with president Xi. During their summit, the two leaders are expected to work out consensus between the two countries to resolve a host of issues, including the boundary question. Officials said no agreement would be signed during the informal talks. Here are the latest updates and developments from the Modi-Xi Wuhan dialogue:
  • 8.48 am IST ‘Singapore Indian chamber mulls to join China’s BRI’The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) plans to work with its Chinese counterpart on China’s multi-billion dollar One Belt, One Road Initiative (OBOR), its newly-appointed chairman has said. “The SICCI will work very closely with the Chinese Chamber on the One Belt One Road Initiative for the benefit of its members,” said Dr T Chandroo, the business group’s newly-elected chairman, after holding its annual general meeting in Singapore on Thursday. (PTI)ALSO READ | Wuhan meet likely to set road map for intensifying CBMs
  • 8.40 am IST PM Modi arrives in Wuhan for informal summit with Chinese president Xi
