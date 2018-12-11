Election results 2018: Who said what
In Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress was leading in more seats than the BJP, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said trends reflect people’s desire for change, while state Congress chief Kamal Nath exuded confidence that they will form the government in the state.
New Delhi: It was on this day, a year before, that Rahul Gandhi had taken over the leadership of the Congress party from his mother Sonia Gandhi. Today, as Congress is set to form government in both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh besides gaining in Madhya Pradesh, party leaders cannot miss the timing of the victory.
“What could be a better gift to him than victory in these states,” said Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, who was tasked with rebuilding the party in the state after a drubbing in the 2013 Assembly elections. During the last five years, the only state where Congress has won a state election without the help of allies is Punjab.
Sachin Pilot,Congress: Rahul Gandhi became party president exactly a year ago this day, so this result is a gift for him. Congress will form Govt in three states #AssemblyElection2018 pic.twitter.com/WwDL5tgP0o— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018
Click here for live updates on election results
In Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress was leading in more seats than the BJP, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said trends reflect people’s desire for change, while state Congress chief Kamal Nath exuded confidence that they will form the government in the state. The initial vote count suggested the Congress and the BJP were neck and neck in Madhya Pradesh, while Gandhi’s party had taken the lead in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
Click here for latest updates on MP election results
Chhattisgarh Congress president Bhupesh Baghel, seen as one of the contenders for the post of chief minister said they were not expecting such a generous blessing from the people. “We were expecting around 60 seats,” Baghel told PTI.
Click here for latest updates on Chhattisgarh election results
Sanjay Kakade, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, said he knew the party would lose in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. He even blamed the party for “forgetting” the issue of development that Modi took up in 2014. “Ram Mandir, statues & name changing became the focus,” he said.
Sanjay Kakade, BJP Rajya Sabha MP: I knew we would lose in Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh but MP trends have come as a surprise. I think we forgot the issue of development that Modi took up in 2014. Ram Mandir, statues & name changing became the focus. #AssemblyElectionResults2018 pic.twitter.com/pHXe4PwhPr— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018
More From Politics »
- Harish Rao wins Siddipet for third time, may set record
- Rajasthan election results: Sachin Pilot wins Tonk seat, defeats BJP’s only Muslim candidate Yoonus Khan
- KCR wins Gajwel seat with over 1 lakh votes
- BJP leading in Madhya Pradesh’s farm unrest hotspot Mandsaur
- Farmer discontent, fatigue led to BJP debacle in Chhattisgarh
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Byju’s raises $400 million in new funding round; values start-up at $4 billion
- Indiabulls Ventures promoter Sameer Gehlaut, 5 others settle case with Sebi
- Harish Rao wins Siddipet for third time, may set record
- IIM Ahmedabad to conduct management training programmes for CAs
- Gold prices rise again today, silver rates surge
Mark to Market »
- Steel stocks get winter chill as China demand issues resurface
- Why Uday Kotak’s defiance is scaring his bank’s investors
- Exit RBI governor Urjit Patel, enter wrath of the markets?
- The government has a troubling message for minority shareholders
- Opec-allies’ output cut may not amount to big shift in oil prices