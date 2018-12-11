 Election results 2018: Who said what - Livemint
Election results 2018: Who said what

In Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress was leading in more seats than the BJP, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said trends reflect people’s desire for change, while state Congress chief Kamal Nath exuded confidence that they will form the government in the state.

Last Published: Tue, Dec 11 2018. 05 06 PM IST
Staff Writer
During the last five years, the only state where Congress has won a state election without the help of allies is Punjab. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: It was on this day, a year before, that Rahul Gandhi had taken over the leadership of the Congress party from his mother Sonia Gandhi. Today, as Congress is set to form government in both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh besides gaining in Madhya Pradesh, party leaders cannot miss the timing of the victory.

“What could be a better gift to him than victory in these states,” said Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, who was tasked with rebuilding the party in the state after a drubbing in the 2013 Assembly elections. During the last five years, the only state where Congress has won a state election without the help of allies is Punjab.

In Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress was leading in more seats than the BJP, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said trends reflect people’s desire for change, while state Congress chief Kamal Nath exuded confidence that they will form the government in the state. The initial vote count suggested the Congress and the BJP were neck and neck in Madhya Pradesh, while Gandhi’s party had taken the lead in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Chhattisgarh Congress president Bhupesh Baghel, seen as one of the contenders for the post of chief minister said they were not expecting such a generous blessing from the people. “We were expecting around 60 seats,” Baghel told PTI.

Sanjay Kakade, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, said he knew the party would lose in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. He even blamed the party for “forgetting” the issue of development that Modi took up in 2014. “Ram Mandir, statues & name changing became the focus,” he said.

First Published: Tue, Dec 11 2018. 04 38 PM IST
Topics: Elections Results Mizoram election results BJP Party reaction congress reaction Chhattisgarh assembly election

