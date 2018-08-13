Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee dies in Kolkata aged 89

Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee. Photo: HT

Kolkata: Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee died today in Kolkata due to multi-organ failure following a cardiac arrest. The 89-year-old political leader was on ventilation since yesterday after the first cardiac arrest.

Belle Vue Clinic CEO P. Tondon told Livemint that Chatterjee suffered a cardiac arrest at 7 am this morning and passed away at 8.15 am.

Somnath Chatterjee was suffering from a kidney-related ailment and was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday. Last month, the former speaker had suffered a haemorrhagic stroke.

He was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic on 28 June. He was discharged on 5 August, but was again admitted on 9 August, when a dialysis was performed on him.

A 10-time Lok Sabha MP, Chatterjee was a central committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, which he had joined in 1968. He was the speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009. The veteran leader was expelled from the CPM in 2008 for refusing to resign as the speaker after his party withdrew support to the UPA-I government.

Chatterjee described his expulsion as the saddest affair in his life. However, the CPM leadership came under criticism from within the party, especially from its Bengal wing, for the decision to expel him. Even after his expulsion, several CPM leaders including the current party general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, had been in constant touch with him.

Chatterjee, who has represented Burdwan, Jadavpur and Bolpur parliamentary constituencies from 1971 to 2009, was only defeated in 1984, when he faced current West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, who was then in the Congress.

His son Pratap Chatterjee is a high-profile lawyer in the Calcutta High Court. He is also survived by two daughters, Anuradha and Anushila, the latter being a renowned dance professional.