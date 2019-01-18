SC asks Kerala govt to provide security to two women who entered Sabarimala

On 28 September, the Supreme Court granted women of all ages the right to enter the Sabarimala temple, reversing the Kerala shrine’s tradition of barring girls and women of menstruating age — 10-50 years. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Kerala government to provide adequate security to the two women who had managed to enter the Sabarimala temple after the ban was lifted. The counsel for the Kerala government told the court that a total of 51 women had entered the temple after the court’s ruling that allowed women of all ages inside the temple.

The two women, both in their 40’s, Kanaka Durga and Bindu Ammini, had entered the temple on 2 January and had approached the apex court on Thursday seeking protection. This led to widespread protests in the state where Hindus, making up almost half of the state’s 3.3 million population, were split on breaking the ban.

The move, while perfectly legal, added fuel to the heated debate across the nation on the right to pray and equality of women.

The two who entered the shrine are both working-class women and pro-Left activists. They were escorted to the temple by the administration in total secrecy at around dawn. They were assisted by the police and taken through a staff entrance instead of the usual route.

On 28 September, the Supreme Court granted women of all ages the right to enter the Sabarimala temple, reversing the Kerala shrine’s tradition of barring girls and women of menstruating age — 10-50 years. The verdict was passed by a 4:1 majority by a bench comprising the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra and judges D.Y. Chandrachud, A.M. Khanwilkar, R.F. Nariman and Indu Malhotra, the sole woman on the bench and the author of a dissenting opinion.

Chandrachud, in his separate but concurring judgment, said religion could not become a cover to exclude and deny the basic right to find fulfilment in worship. He added that physiological factors associated with women could not provide a rationale to deny them the right to worship.