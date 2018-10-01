 India wants to start trade talks with US ‘immediately’, says Trump - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

India wants to start trade talks with US ‘immediately’, says Trump

Donald Trump described India as the ‘tariff king’

Last Published: Mon, Oct 01 2018. 09 55 PM IST
AFP
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday said India wants to start trade talks with the United States “immediately” as he held a news conference on the trade deal struck between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Describing the South Asian country as the “tariff king,” the president told reporters at the White House that India “called us and they say, ‘We want to start negotiations immediately.’”

Known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the deal agreed ahead of a midnight deadline Sunday will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which Trump had called a “disaster.”

First Published: Mon, Oct 01 2018. 09 55 PM IST
Topics: Donald Trump India US ties India US deals tariff King India

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »