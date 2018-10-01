India wants to start trade talks with US ‘immediately’, says Trump
Donald Trump described India as the ‘tariff king’
Last Published: Mon, Oct 01 2018. 09 55 PM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday said India wants to start trade talks with the United States “immediately” as he held a news conference on the trade deal struck between the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Describing the South Asian country as the “tariff king,” the president told reporters at the White House that India “called us and they say, ‘We want to start negotiations immediately.’”
Known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the deal agreed ahead of a midnight deadline Sunday will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which Trump had called a “disaster.”
First Published: Mon, Oct 01 2018. 09 55 PM IST
