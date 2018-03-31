Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Russia on 3 April
Moscow: Defence minister Niramala Sitharaman will be travelling to Russia next week to attend the seventh Moscow Conference on International Security in the capital. This will be her first visit to Russia in her capacity as the defence minister.
During her three-day tour, between 3 and 5 April, she will participate in the VII Moscow Conference on International Security, according to a statement from Indian Embassy in Moscow. Sitharaman will also meet her Russian counterpart army general Sergei Shoigu, and other senior leaders, it said.
“The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high level exchanges between India and Russia. It will provide an opportunity to reinforce the traditional warm and friendly relations that exists between the two countries with particular reference to military technical cooperation,” the statement said.
